Chicago man accused of passing fake $50 bills in Lincoln

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly being part of a group passing fake $50 bills at a north Lincoln Walmart earlier this year.

Gerald Gipson, 33, made his first appearance Tuesday on a first-degree forgery charge.

In court records, Lincoln police said the Lexington Police Department contacted Lincoln Police after getting a tip identifying Gipson as one of the people responsible for a series of related crimes.

Lincoln Police Investigator Michael Wambold said Gipson was identified as the same person who passed six counterfeit $50 bills at the Walmart at 4700 N. 27th St. on Feb. 1, leaving with the merchandise and $48 real cash as his change.

Wambold said Gipson and three others are suspected of passing fake $50s at multiple Walmart stores around Nebraska and making returns to get real cash.