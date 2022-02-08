Chemical leak at northeast Lincoln manufacturer forces evacuation, officials say

A chemical solvent leak at the Lincoln manufacturer ContiTech forced the evacuation of employees Tuesday afternoon and prompted a hazmat response from the city's fire department, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said there's no ongoing threat to the public, but the department is encouraging residents to avoid the area surrounding the former Goodyear plant at 4021 N. 56th St.

Crist said the spill of an unspecified flammable gas has so far affected only the plant's interior and the company has shut down all potential points of ignition as ContiTech works to come up with a plan to clean up the spill.

The plant was immediately evacuated when the solvent spilled at around noon Tuesday, according to the company. No injuries have been reported.

The Lincoln plant produces belts and other rubber products for the agricultural, industrial, lawn and garden, and automotive industries.

Anthony DiGiacobbe, the communications manager for ContiTech's North American region, said the company isn't yet sure what caused the spill and that an investigation would follow cleanup efforts.

It's unclear how long the spill might take to clean up – or how ContiTech will go about removing the hazardous chemical, Crist said.

