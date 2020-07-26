Chemical fire at UNL's Hamilton Hall damages lab

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lab workers in Hamilton Hall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln caused a chemical flash fire around noon on Sunday, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

LFR Captain Bob Watton said UNL chemists were working with two highly flammable chemical compounds in a small lab on the eighth floor when a water leak caused a reaction and started a flash fire.

Watton said the fire was contained in the room, which has scorch marks and water damage. There are no injuries.

LFR remained on the scene for a considerable amount of time, he said, taking extra precautions to avoid any burns or adverse health effects due to the chemicals.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

