Chemical fire at UNL's Hamilton Hall damages lab

Lab workers in Hamilton Hall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln caused a chemical flash fire around noon on Sunday, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
LFR Captain Bob Watton said UNL chemists were working with two highly flammable chemical compounds in a small lab on the eighth floor when a water leak caused a reaction and started a flash fire.
Watton said the fire was contained in the room, which has scorch marks and water damage. There are no injuries.
LFR remained on the scene for a considerable amount of time, he said, taking extra precautions to avoid any burns or adverse health effects due to the chemicals.
