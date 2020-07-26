You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chemical fire at UNL's Hamilton Hall damages lab
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Chemical fire at UNL's Hamilton Hall damages lab

{{featured_button_text}}

Lab workers in Hamilton Hall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln caused a chemical flash fire around noon on Sunday, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

LFR Captain Bob Watton said UNL chemists were working with two highly flammable chemical compounds in a small lab on the eighth floor when a water leak caused a reaction and started a flash fire. 

UNL announces COVID-19 testing plans, other precautions for fall semester

Watton said the fire was contained in the room, which has scorch marks and water damage. There are no injuries.

LFR remained on the scene for a considerable amount of time, he said, taking extra precautions to avoid any burns or adverse health effects due to the chemicals. 

Risk dial moves closer to red as 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln
Ceresco's drive-thru vacation bible camp provides children with a splash of fun

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments
1
0
3
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News