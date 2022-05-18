Chase southwest of Lincoln led to two arrests, sheriff's office says

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies got into a 20-minute foot chase with two Lincoln men Tuesday afternoon near South 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said shortly before 4 p.m. deputies were called to the 6200 block of West Claire Avenue about a suspicious vehicle and arrived to find a BMW with two men inside.

He said the car drove a short distance and got high-centered, then the two men took off running.

Houchin said at the end of one of the department's longest foot-chases, they caught Chase Larsen, 31, and Dakota Wagner. 27, and arrested them after finding four cut-off catalytic converters in the BMW and saws in their backpacks.

He said they were booked into jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and burglar's tools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.