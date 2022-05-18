Chase southwest of Lincoln led to two arrests, sheriff's office says

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies got into a 20-minute foot chase with two Lincoln men Tuesday afternoon near South 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said shortly before 4 p.m. deputies were called to the 6200 block of West Claire Avenue about a suspicious vehicle and arrived to find a BMW with two men inside.
He said the car drove a short distance and got high-centered, then the two men took off running.
Houchin said at the end of one of the department's longest foot-chases, they caught Chase Larsen, 31, and Dakota Wagner. 27, and arrested them after finding four cut-off catalytic converters in the BMW and saws in their backpacks.
He said they were booked into jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and burglar's tools.
The return of Yo-Yo Ma, American Ballet Theatre and Danny Elfman along with newcomers Diana Krall, Alton Brown and "Winnie The Pooh" highlight the Lied Center's 2022-23 season that will also include the Lincoln premiere of "Hamilton."
Out of the more than 750 providers surveyed by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, two-thirds said they are experiencing staff turnover, with 69% reporting staff leaving the early childhood field entirely.