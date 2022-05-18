 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chase southwest of Lincoln led to two arrests, sheriff's office says

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies got into a 20-minute foot chase with two Lincoln men Tuesday afternoon near South 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said shortly before 4 p.m. deputies were called to the 6200 block of West Claire Avenue about a suspicious vehicle and arrived to find a BMW with two men inside.

He said the car drove a short distance and got high-centered, then the two men took off running.

Houchin said at the end of one of the department's longest foot-chases, they caught Chase Larsen, 31, and Dakota Wagner. 27, and arrested them after finding four cut-off catalytic converters in the BMW and saws in their backpacks.

He said they were booked into jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and burglar's tools.

Chase Larsen

Dakota Wagner

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

