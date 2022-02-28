 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charges filed against 32-year-old man who allegedly spent five nights in Haymarket Park suite

  • Updated
A 32-year-old spent the weekend in jail after police found him barricaded in a suite at Haymarket Park where he'd allegedly spent the night.

Prosecutors charged Joseph Jarman on Monday with burglary. 

Joseph Jarman

In an affidavit for Jarman's arrest, Lincoln Police Officer Aaron Beasley said shortly after noon Friday police were called to Haymarket Park by the director of operations, who said a man had gotten into the stadium overnight and was still in a suite.

The employee told police they were trying to get into Suite 311 to clean the carpet, but the door was damaged and barricaded closed. Employees could see someone inside. 

Beasley said officers arrived to find Jarman still in the suite, wearing new Husker Adidas shoes and Lincoln Saltdogs shorts and stuffing items into a Husker duffle bag that was filled with concession items, a garbage bag with 37 bottles of water and a Saltdogs tote with more clothes.

Police believe Jarman had stayed there for five days. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

