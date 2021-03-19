Charges dropped after 92-year-old man who faced Lincoln sexual assault charge dies

A 92-year-old Arkansas man brought back to Lincoln to face allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage Lincoln girl in the 1990s has died, according to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office.

James F. Kennedy, of Rogers, recently had been released from jail on a promise to return for a plea hearing set later this month.

On Thursday, the prosecutor filed a motion to dismiss the case. Chief Deputy Bruce Prenda confirmed Friday that Kennedy had died.

In 2019, Kennedy was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies returned him to Nebraska that summer.

Kennedy's accuser told Lincoln Police in April 2019 that the abuse occurred between October 1993 and December 1997, all while she was younger than 15.

In court records, police said she told investigators she had been told to keep the incidents a secret and that no one would believe her. She told police she felt the need to confront Kennedy about the abuse in telephone conversations, which police recorded.

Investigators said she wasn't his only victim.

