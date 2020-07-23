You are the owner of this article.
Charges declined against 33-year-old Fairbury woman
A 33-year-old woman arrested in connection to a stabbing in Fairbury on June 21 will not be criminally prosecuted, Jefferson County Attorney Joe Casson said.

He said charges were declined in the case, though there are alternative, confidential alternatives in which these cases can be prosecuted.

Casson said he couldn't comment any further on the case.

Under Nebraska law, those deemed a danger to themselves or others can be civilly committed for mental health treatment.

In a news release a day after the incident, the Johnson County Sheriff said deputies were called to an apartment complex at 417 Seventh St. on the morning of June 21 on a stabbing there. Rescue workers took the injured woman to a local hospital for treatment.

Soon after, deputies found Courtney Nicholson, of Fairbury, at another apartment complex two blocks away and arrested her on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

