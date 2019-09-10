A felony theft charge filed last year against a Lincoln man who led a nonprofit, Christian-based youth sports group has been dismissed and sealed.
Jered Dworak's attorney had challenged the charge in district court, saying it shouldn't have been bound over from county court. But it is unclear if a judge agreed and dismissed it or if the prosecutor asked to dismiss the charge.
Bruce Prenda, chief deputy of the Lancaster County Attorney's office, said he couldn't say anything about the case because of a state law that says when a charge is filed but later dismissed by the court the information is no longer public record.
Dworak's attorney, Sean Brennan, couldn't be reached Tuesday for comment.
You have free articles remaining.
In September 2018, Dworak turned himself in and was released on bond on allegations that he had taken $255,486 from Ambassadors Basketball Academy accounts, where he had been president and director for nearly four years before leaving in May 2019.
Police said board members were intended to serve in a voluntary capacity but were compensated for out-of-pocket expenses under bylaws.
Ambassadors Basketball Academy is a select basketball group that teaches kids about the gospel of Jesus Christ and how sports can play a role in their faith.