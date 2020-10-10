 Skip to main content
Charcoal stored in an attic combusts, causes fire in Lincoln home
Charcoal stored in an attic combusts, causes fire in Lincoln home

A house on the 6000 block of Adams Street caught fire from a bag of charcoal that spontaneously combusted Saturday morning, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

At around 6:15 a.m., a Lincoln Police Department officer discovered smoke coming from the home during routine patrol, according to LFR Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg. A bag of charcoal that was being stored in the home's attic had combusted and ignited the fire, he said.

No one was home at the time of the fire. One person is displaced and the estimated damages were around $60,000.

Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

