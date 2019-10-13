Chaos at Lincoln Chick-fil-A underscores importance of threat assessment in preventing targeted violence

As the behavior of a man seemingly intent on disrupting an otherwise typical lunch hour escalated Tuesday, a two-day training session on threat assessment and targeted violence was just getting underway in the Haymarket.
Mario Scalora said news that someone had intentionally rammed a pickup into the Chick-fil-A in south Lincoln shocked him and colleagues.
"This certainly had the potential for much more serious injury to other people," said Scalora, who leads the targeted violence research team at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. "Not that it wasn’t traumatic enough for all the people who had to witness that."
Police still are investigating Joseph F. Cimino's final hours and what led to his death at the hands of a BNSF Railway senior special agent outside the restaurant.
Scalora said the incident highlights the need to continue work to identify threats as an important step in preventing violence in Lincoln and elsewhere.
A retired educator, who was eating at the Chick-fil-A with his wife and called 911, said those in the restaurant that afternoon are undoubtedly still working through the trauma of the incident, which lasted no longer than five minutes.
"It worked out probably as well as it could have worked out," said the man, who didn't want to be identified.
Shortly after Cimino walked into the restaurant and began swiping at diners' trays and ranting, saying "It's just a f - - - ing sandwich," customers collectively began to recognize it was a bad situation, the man said.
He said another customer, who took Cimino outside, and restaurant staff, who quickly cleared out the lobby of the restaurant at SouthPointe Pavilions, likely minimized harm.
The retiree looked out to get the man's license plate when he saw the Dodge Ram crashing through a bank of windows near the counter at about 1 p.m.
Moments later, Cimino, 48, would die after coming at the BNSF officer waiting to pick up his order in the drive-thru lane with a stun gun and being shot three times.
The eyewitness said from his vantage point, about 30 yards away, he thought the officer handled the situation professionally and did the best he could to try to calm Cimino.
No one else was injured.
Over the next few hours, investigators searched Cimino's apartment about a mile from the restaurant and learned more about his odd behavior in the previous days and weeks.
He had just moved to town over the summer.
After the harrowing events of Tuesday, the property manager at Cimino's apartment complex informed police Cimino had told her he was waiting to be picked up for his "final mission" but hadn't gotten his orders yet and claimed to be the president.
Lincoln Police, just a day earlier, had been called to the complex with a gated entrance and private pond. Cimino, who had been throwing rocks at a retaining wall, told officers that he owned the apartments and that nothing matters. He'd shown signs of a mental "break," but police determined he wasn't an immediate threat to himself or others.
For law enforcement officers, even with extensive training in threat assessment, it's not always easy to tell who is a danger.
"Hindsight's always 20/20," said Lincoln Police Sgt. John Walsh, a Southeast Team detective and one of the department's mental health liaisons.
He initially got interested in becoming a liaison after a threat-assessment training session. He'd started wondering why police traditionally waited for a crisis to get help for people and saw how important it was to develop relationships to better connect them with mental health services.
"If we wait too long there's a lot more to rebuild," Walsh said.
And handling mental health calls is a big part of what police do now.
"Every day you're doing threat assessment," he said.
Since Jan. 1, Lincoln police have handled 2,232 mental health investigations, not counting suicides or attempts or substance-abuse calls where mental illness is a factor. Walsh said 280 of those calls — just shy of one a day — resulted in officers taking someone into emergency protective custody.
In some cases, it's pretty clear, Walsh said. But people struggling internally with mental health issues don't always tell police if they're thinking of hurting themselves or someone else.
"You get those folks who are vague," he said.
Walsh said that's where experience, training and prior contacts help police decide whether to take someone into emergency protective custody; or to CenterPointe, a local nonprofit that specializes in addiction and mental health treatment; or otherwise guide them to mental health services.
But when police are called about someone who is new to town, they don't learn that kind of information by running a name in the system. Often, it's simply checking if a driver's license is valid and combing arrest warrants.
"That's the frustrating part for us," Walsh said.
He encourages officers to slow down on mental health calls to get all the information they can.
When something like Tuesday's incident at Chick-fil-A happens, it's good to be introspective, Walsh said.
"It's tough," he added, "because we're here to help people and protect people."
The day after the shooting, more of Cimino's story emerged through his social media accounts, giving insight into his troubled final week.
In YouTube videos posted about a week before he died, he spoke of a nervous breakdown in 1997, being institutionalized, and paranoid conspiracies involving Democrats and unnamed spies. Only hours before he went into Chick-fil-A, he created a Twitter account and posted 401 mostly nonsensical tweets, including a reference to "a f - - - ing chicken sandwich.”
Investigators have not publicly identified a motive.
Scalora declined to comment specifically on events of last week since he isn't a part of the case, but said, generally, people who commit targeted violence fixate on a target they have a grievance against.
It sometimes involves past relationships, such as former employers or lovers, or can be born of delusion, he said. Sometimes there's no specific target, but rather a broad animus or anger that settles on a target of opportunity.
Scalora said perpetrators may not always tell the victim, but they usually tell someone or share what's bothering them on social media to instill fear or put their concerns on record.
They may feel isolated but often try to make their intentions known, he said.
"Even the Unabomber, who was isolated in a shack, was still putting out messages," Scalora said.
To be clear, he said, people with mental illness are more likely to be victims of crimes than to commit them. But research shows mental illness plays a role in up to half of the most serious cases.
Most times, regardless of whether mental illness is involved, the perpetrator has an intense and personal issue that's the primary reason they act, Scalora said.
"These are individuals who have a very strong grievance and choose not to deal with it the same way you and I would," the psychology professor said.
Those who find themselves fixated on a problem in that way should not look to violence as a solution and should know there are professionals who can help them, Scalora said.
Scott Etherton, director of the Mental Health Crisis Center, said anyone concerned about a friend or family member's mental well-being should encourage them to get help voluntarily.
But if someone is in more immediate crisis, police increasingly have become the first call.
Not every case will result in someone being placed in emergency protective custody, which requires evidence a person is a threat to him or herself or others, Etherton said.
"We don't want to take away someone's civil liberties unnecessarily," he said.
Scalora encourages anyone who sees concerning behavior to tell someone they trust or law enforcement.
"Don't keep it to yourself," he said.
Scalora said law enforcement is better trained and more conscientious about handling calls involving mental and behavioral health problems than it used to be.
Making a report doesn't necessarily mean officers overreact and start kicking doors in, he added.
In most cases, he said, it ends up with someone receiving the treatment or services they need.
Scalora said Lincoln is better situated than other cities because of the threat-assessment teams operating here, within the Lincoln Police Department, at UNL, on the county and state level and in the schools.
Not every case of targeted violence can be prevented, but analyzing cases continues to underscore the importance of authorities knowing about these threats, he said.
"These incidents rarely happen in a vacuum," he said.