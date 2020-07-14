You are the owner of this article.
Centennial schools superintendent arrested, accused of sexual assault
Centennial schools superintendent arrested, accused of sexual assault

Timothy DeWaard, the superintendent of Centennial Public Schools in Utica since 2007, was arrested Monday in Seward County on suspicion of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault.

DeWaard, 56, of Utica, was released on $50,000 bond on Tuesday, the Seward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The allegations involved a high school-aged student, officials said. The York County Sheriff's Office is also part of the investigation.

Patrons of the school district were notified by email of DeWaard's arrest, the Seward County Independent reported.

“The board is taking immediate steps to place Superintendent DeWaard on administrative leave and will be conducting its own investigation into the matter,” the email said.

Before joining Centennial Public Schools, DeWaard was superintendent of Tri County Public Schools in DeWitt.

Originally from South Dakota, DeWaard graduated from South Dakota State University at Brookings and received his master’s degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. He earned a specialist’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

