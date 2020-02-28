Cellphone records, security videos helped identify suspect in Lincoln teen's slaying, police say

Security footage from north Lincoln homes and a collection of cellphones led police to arrest a 24-year-old Lincoln man accused of shooting and killing Ali Al-Burkat, according to court records filed Friday.

Majdal Elias has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. He had been held without bond following his arrest Wednesday until his arraignment Friday, when a judge set his bond at $5 million.

Following Elias' arrest, police said they believed Al-Burkat and his group were driving to rob someone who had marijuana at a nearby apartment complex on Sept. 29, 2019, but encountered Elias first.

At around 10 p.m. that night, the Lincoln Police Department received a call regarding shots fired in the area of Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue. During their investigation, they gathered four shell casings and surveillance videos from two nearby houses that captured a light-colored SUV with damage on its front left corner.

Al-Burkat, a 15-year-old student at Lincoln Northeast High School, had been taken from the scene to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets. He was later taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

