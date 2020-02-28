Cellphone records, security videos helped identify suspect in Lincoln teen's slaying, police say

Security footage from north Lincoln homes and a collection of cellphones led police to arrest a 24-year-old Lincoln man accused of shooting and killing Ali Al-Burkat, according to court records filed Friday.
Majdal Elias has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. He had been held without bond following his arrest Wednesday until his arraignment Friday, when a judge set his bond at $5 million.
Following Elias' arrest, police said they believed Al-Burkat and his group were driving to rob someone who had marijuana at a nearby apartment complex on Sept. 29, 2019, but encountered Elias first.
At around 10 p.m. that night, the Lincoln Police Department received a call regarding shots fired in the area of Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue. During their investigation, they gathered four shell casings and surveillance videos from two nearby houses that captured a light-colored SUV with damage on its front left corner.
Al-Burkat, a 15-year-old student at Lincoln Northeast High School, had been taken from the scene to the Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets. He was later taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Oct. 28, Elias was arrested on unrelated drug charges after police searched a home near the area of the shooting, where officers allegedly found cocaine, marijuana, guns and $25,000 in cash.
During that search, police noted Elias' SUV matched the vehicle seen in the security footage, including damage in the same location, and identified five cellphones he'd been using around the time of Al-Burkat's death, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The phones were analyzed against cellular tower data, and one of the phones pinged to Seventh and Fletcher at the time of the shooting. Surveillance video showed both Elias' SUV and Al-Burkat's vehicle at the intersection at the same time, and police interviews with Al-Burkat's companions indicated the driver of the SUV was alone.
A message left with the attorney listed in court records as representing Elias was not immediately returned.