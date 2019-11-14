Investigators found nearly two ounces of methamphetamine and other drugs after searching a car during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln on Wednesday, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
A Lincoln police officer working on the local criminal interdiction task force stopped a westbound car for speeding and weaving in its lane around 9:30 a.m., Wagner said.
As the officer was asking the driver questions and giving him a warning in his cruiser, the driver, identified as Pedro Serpa, 47, of Lincoln, told the officer he had CBD oil in his car, the sheriff said.
Though CBD oil is sold in shops and grocery stores in Lincoln and elsewhere, Wagner said it is still considered illegal under an opinion by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.
Serpa asked if a police dog was going to be called and started to exit the vehicle. He then ran from the officer, and they began fighting as the officer tried to detain him, Lincoln Police Sgt. Angela Sands said.
During the struggle, the officer tried to use a Taser to subdue Serpa but his winter clothing made the attempt unsuccessful, Wagner said.
Another officer arrived, and the fighting continued a little longer until Serpa was arrested, he said.
The two officers and Serpa also sustained minor injuries in the roadside scuffle, according to police.
Searches of the car uncovered 52 grams, or more than 1.8 ounces, of meth, multiple new and used syringes, 4.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, five hydrocodone pills, a long knife and baton, the sheriff said.
No CBD oil was found in the car.
Serpa was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver and also suspected of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, no drug tax stamp, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where he remained Thursday morning.
