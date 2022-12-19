Cause of Lincoln auto shop fire Sunday night not yet determined, LFR says

The cause of a three-alarm fire Sunday night at a auto repair shop in the Clinton neighborhood remains under investigation, according to a Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman.

Capt. Nancy Crist said at 10:30 p.m. they were called to a commercial building at 1044 N. 22nd St., Komi Auto Service, on a report of the building on fire. Before firefighters arrived they could see heavy smoke coming from the area and called it a working fire.

She said they knocked down the fire pretty quickly, then fought the fire from outside the steel and brick building, which she estimated to be 50- by 100-feet.

They called a second, then third alarm, which added two more fire engines and a truck to the scene, so they had more resources, given the size of the building, Crist said.

Crist said the fire inspector assigned to investigate wasn't able to get into the building Sunday night, so the cause of the fire and damage estimate weren't yet available Monday morning.

