Catalytic converter thefts up in Lincoln, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leach Camper Sales at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway was the latest to fall victim to thieves targeting catalytic converters in Lincoln, police say.

On Wednesday, the business reported them cut off of eight campers for a loss of $9,600. It was the second time in a month that it's happened there, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Friday.

He said Lincoln police say so far this year they have investigated the theft of 91 catalytic converters — a total loss of nearly $35,000 — compared with 52 at this time last year.

Thieves sell them for the metals inside.

Lincoln police are encouraging people to report any suspicious activity and to be on the lookout for anyone crawling underneath vehicles or lurking around businesses, especially vehicle dealerships, after hours, and to listen for the sound of saws cutting through metal.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.