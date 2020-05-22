You are the owner of this article.
Catalytic converter thefts up in Lincoln, police say
Catalytic converter thefts up in Lincoln, police say

Leach Camper Sales at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway was the latest to fall victim to thieves targeting catalytic converters in Lincoln, police say.

On Wednesday, the business reported them cut off of eight campers for a loss of $9,600. It was the second time in a month that it's happened there, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Friday.

He said Lincoln police say so far this year they have investigated the theft of 91 catalytic converters — a total loss of nearly $35,000 — compared with 52 at this time last year.

Thieves sell them for the metals inside.

Lincoln police are encouraging people to report any suspicious activity and to be on the lookout for anyone crawling underneath vehicles or lurking around businesses, especially vehicle dealerships, after hours, and to listen for the sound of saws cutting through metal.

Police logo 2017

