Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in 2021, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police are warning residents that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. So far this year, they've investigated 59.
Officer Erin Spilker said that's more than they had in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 combined.
She said the total loss is estimated at $55,000.
In most, but not all, cases the thieves are targeting commercial vehicles and business parking lots, Spilker said. The thieves often use power tools, so it happens quickly.
Last year, Lincoln police took 274 reports about stolen catalytic converters, with 57 in November and 28 in December.
Spilker said if leaving a vehicle in a lot overnight, park in a well-lit area with security cameras, if possible. She also asked people to call if they see suspicious activity around and under cars and vans.
LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES
Cerstin J Hiles
|Date Missing:
|02-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CERSTIN is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tiara Speeks
|Date Missing:
|02-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TIARA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aubrey Lee Clement
|Date Missing:
|02-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Gering PD
AUBREY is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Cydnee A Hiles
|Date Missing:
|02-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CYDNEE is a 12 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Unknown hair and Unknown eyes.
Mersadies Marie Sue Kvasnicka
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MERSADIES is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Cleydis Barthelemy-escolona
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CLEYDIS is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Marcel Alejandro Jordan
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARCEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kenyatta Renee Berry
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KENYATTA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Raven Angel Renae White
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Narcese Roubideaux
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NARCESE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaxon Frazier
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JAXON is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Claudia Barthelemy-escolona
|Date Missing:
|02-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CLAUDIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Miriam J Tippetts
|Date Missing:
|02-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|36
|Current Age:
|36
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MIRIAM is a 36 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Olivia Anne Marie Choquette
|Date Missing:
|02-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
OLIVIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jennifer Jean Sigler
|Date Missing:
|02-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JENNIFER is a 45 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Moses Sabit Francis
|Date Missing:
|02-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|22
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MOSES is a 22 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alfredo Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|02-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALFREDO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samara Medina
|Date Missing:
|02-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
SAMARA is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Evelyn Hinman
|Date Missing:
|02-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
EVELYN is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brenda L Dunn
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|61
|Current Age:
|61
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Butler CO SO David City
BRENDA is a 61 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 245 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Christian Welte
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|201
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
CHRISTIAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 201 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jeremiah E Steele
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JEREMIAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Matthew J Cave
|Date Missing:
|02-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|44
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MATTHEW is a 44 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ajah Lewis
|Date Missing:
|02-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Purple
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 225 lbs. She has Purple hair and Brown eyes.
Tyler Christopher Haney
|Date Missing:
|01-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLER is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raymond Kenneth Hymer Goodrich
|Date Missing:
|01-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RAYMOND is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tamara White-perry
|Date Missing:
|01-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TAMARA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kensley M Schofield
|Date Missing:
|01-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KENSLEY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Cameron A Kennedy
|Date Missing:
|01-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CAMERON is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Isaiah Both
|Date Missing:
|01-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rolando Mejia Xon
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|134
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ROLANDO is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 134 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIZABETH is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 129 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trayniece Lashay Uniq Whitcomb
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRAYNIECE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Glen Francis Jr Gladden
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GLEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Caleb Mark-anthony Knave
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CALEB is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jayden Cave
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAYDEN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Montather Raad Alzubeidy
|Date Missing:
|01-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MONTATHER is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Annalena J Halac
|Date Missing:
|01-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
ANNALENA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander P Arias
|Date Missing:
|01-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ALEXANDER is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cerenity Rose Fitzpatrick
|Date Missing:
|01-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CERENITY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Patrick D Bowers
|Date Missing:
|01-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
PATRICK is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Daemeisha Elaine Luellen
|Date Missing:
|01-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|320
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAEMEISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 320 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anfernee White
|Date Missing:
|01-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'08
|Weight:
|111
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
ANFERNEE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'08" tall and weighed 111 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Cleydis Barthelemy-escalona
|Date Missing:
|01-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CLEYDIS is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayle Rashel Koory
|Date Missing:
|01-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAYLE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Kaniya Tanya Crawford
|Date Missing:
|01-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|116
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KANIYA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah J Robinson
|Date Missing:
|01-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Stanton CO SO Stanton
ELIJAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Trevin James Toby
|Date Missing:
|01-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TREVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Autumn Renee Atherholt
|Date Missing:
|01-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Gray
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AUTUMN is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Gray eyes.
Jasmine Wuowrut
|Date Missing:
|01-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JASMINE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'01" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Judy Mae Steffan
|Date Missing:
|01-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|71
|Current Age:
|71
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JUDY is a 71 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Arianna Barker
|Date Missing:
|01-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Blue eyes.
Kenny D Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|01-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|128
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KENNY is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 128 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samir Keshawn Muhammad
|Date Missing:
|01-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SAMIR is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Markeis Dupree Jones
|Date Missing:
|01-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARKEIS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kiana Gipson Martin
|Date Missing:
|01-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KIANA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Ashley Elizabeth Rhoads
|Date Missing:
|01-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ASHLEY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 230 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Luke Tyler
|Date Missing:
|01-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'08
|Weight:
|197
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'08" tall and weighed 197 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
John Stuart Garcia Gomez
|Date Missing:
|01-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOHN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaxon P Thomas
|Date Missing:
|01-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Ralston PD
JAXON is a 12 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Avery William Hartso
|Date Missing:
|01-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AVERY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Trenten Clinkenbeard
|Date Missing:
|01-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
TRENTEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
J0hn Garcia
|Date Missing:
|01-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
J0HN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Xavier J Gulley
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
XAVIER is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Daniel Infante
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 23 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Wanda S Brewster
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|54
|Current Age:
|54
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|168
|Agency:
|Seward CO SO Seward
WANDA is a 54 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 168 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Desiree Dawn Ladd
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|22
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DESIREE is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Jessica Hamadi
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSICA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dammia Maleka
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMMIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Amaya Ureste
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Johnson CO SO Tecumseh
AMAYA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Zymira I Royal
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZYMIRA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lloyd H Beheler
|Date Missing:
|01-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|31
|Current Age:
|31
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
LLOYD is a 31 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 205 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nariiah Desha Graves-gotschall
|Date Missing:
|01-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NARIIAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRISTEN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gariel Kutash
|Date Missing:
|01-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Sandy
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Sandy hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRAULIO is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Taleja Nashay Brown
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TALEJA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
FRANCISCO is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|12-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MADISON is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Cindy Nguyen
|Date Missing:
|12-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CINDY is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Briana R Eddy White
|Date Missing:
|12-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|12-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REBECCA is a 42 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Nyathak Mading
|Date Missing:
|12-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYATHAK is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tyleah Montgomery
|Date Missing:
|12-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLEAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
|Date Missing:
|12-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 24 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.