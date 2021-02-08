 Skip to main content
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in 2021, Lincoln police say
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in 2021, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police are warning residents that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. So far this year, they've investigated 59.

Officer Erin Spilker said that's more than they had in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 combined.

Catalytic converter

This chart shows trends in catalytic converter thefts between 2015 and 2021.

She said the total loss is estimated at $55,000. 

In most, but not all, cases the thieves are targeting commercial vehicles and business parking lots, Spilker said. The thieves often use power tools, so it happens quickly. 

Last year, Lincoln police took 274 reports about stolen catalytic converters, with 57 in November and 28 in December. 

Spilker said if leaving a vehicle in a lot overnight, park in a well-lit area with security cameras, if possible. She also asked people to call if they see suspicious activity around and under cars and vans.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

