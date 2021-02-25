 Skip to main content
Catalytic converter found in car with meth was matched to truck it was cut from, Lincoln police say
Catalytic converter found in car with meth was matched to truck it was cut from, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say they were able to match up a catalytic converter, found in a vehicle with meth and a parolee under the influence earlier this month, to the 2020 Chevy Silverado from which it had been stolen.

On Tuesday, police interviewed Marcus Vogt, 25, at the Nebraska Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and arrested him for possession of burglar tools, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said other charges may follow.

On Feb. 11, Vogt went to jail and then back to prison on an alleged parole violation after police were called to the U-Stop near 27th and Pine Lake Road about a man sitting in a car at the pumps for more than 15 minutes, Spilker said. The clerk called police thinking the man appeared to be under the influence of something.

Police found Vogt, who they said appeared confused and disoriented. After learning there was marijuana in the car, they searched and found 5.6 grams of methamphetamine, 3.1 grams of marijuana and a catalytic converter, flashlight and a Sawzall and blades.

Vogt was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. 

Later that same day, the Firestone near 66th and O streets reported a catalytic converter had been cut from a 2020 Chevy Silverado parked in their lot overnight. Spilker said investigators took the catalytic converter they'd found in Vogt’s car and were able to match it to the pickup.

In an unrelated investigation, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies seized 17 catalytic converters and a Sawzall found in the trunk of a vehicle stopped on Interstate 80 near Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. Wagner said they were trying to determine if they were obtained legally.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

