Catalytic converter found in car with meth was matched to truck it was cut from, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say they were able to match up a catalytic converter, found in a vehicle with meth and a parolee under the influence earlier this month, to the 2020 Chevy Silverado from which it had been stolen.

On Tuesday, police interviewed Marcus Vogt, 25, at the Nebraska Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and arrested him for possession of burglar tools, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said other charges may follow.

On Feb. 11, Vogt went to jail and then back to prison on an alleged parole violation after police were called to the U-Stop near 27th and Pine Lake Road about a man sitting in a car at the pumps for more than 15 minutes, Spilker said. The clerk called police thinking the man appeared to be under the influence of something.

Police found Vogt, who they said appeared confused and disoriented. After learning there was marijuana in the car, they searched and found 5.6 grams of methamphetamine, 3.1 grams of marijuana and a catalytic converter, flashlight and a Sawzall and blades.

Vogt was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.