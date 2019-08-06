A cat shot through the head with an arrow is recovering at a veterinary clinic in Kearney and authorities are looking for the culprit.
The owners brought their cat, Bootzy — who lives with his family in Kenesaw — into the clinic Sunday after he wandered back home with an arrow through his head.
“Amazingly and thankfully, the arrow had somehow missed all vital nerves, vessels and organs,” the clinic posted on its Facebook page. “He recovered well after surgery and is currently here at the hospital continuing his recovery, but considering his circumstances he’s doing as well as we can expect and we hope to get him home to his family soon.”
Bootzy was apparently shot during or after the Wasenek Days and dance after 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Adams County Feline Association Facebook page.
Two of the organization’s traps also were destroyed and seven cats have disappeared in the past 48 hours in the same area, according to organization.
The organization is offering a reward to anyone with information about the trap vandalism or the cat's injury.
As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe page set up as a reward fund had collected $775. The site says if no tips are provided that lead to an arrest, the money will go to the organization for their trap-neuter-release program in the organization’s account at the Hastings Community Foundation.