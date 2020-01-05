Cat killed, nobody injured in north Lincoln house fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at home in the Capitol Beach neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The fire at 330 N. Coddington Ave. started around 1:30 p.m., and firefighters were able to control it within 10 minutes.

Both occupants of the home were evacuated with no injuries, but a cat was trapped and killed in the fire. The fire was started in a basement room by a dehumidifier.

Damage was estimated at $65,000. The occupants will be displaced for the time being.

