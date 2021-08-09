Cass County man who shot at deputies in 2020 is sentenced to 18 to 32 years in prison

Davis cited a psychiatric evaluation of Warner performed in August 2020.

"He found me insane," Warner told the court Monday, referring to Dr. Terry A. Davis, who evaluated him. Warner testified that he had no recollection of the incident or much of its aftermath,

James Davis argued that Warner hadn't seen the pre-sentence investigation report — which mentioned the defendant's statements about aliens, mind control and King Arthur made in the aftermath of the shooting, the attorney said.

"Three pages of evidence of all sorts of bizarre behavior from a person who's got a long-term history of mental illness," the attorney said, referring to the report.

He argued that if Warner had been aware of the report's contents — and if he had realized that he could have used that information in his own insanity defense — he wouldn't have entered a plea deal with the state.

"I think it would be a manifest injustice if we sentenced him when this issue is still up in the air in terms of whether he was sane or not sane," James Davis said.

But Cass County Attorney S. Colin Palm noted the documents Warner signed when he first entered his plea, explicitly waiving his right to exercise a defense by insanity.