Cass County man who shot at deputies in 2020 is sentenced to 18 to 32 years in prison
Cass County man who shot at deputies in 2020 is sentenced to 18 to 32 years in prison

Paul Warner, who once faced 29 felony charges for shooting at four Cass County Sheriff's deputies in January 2020, was sentenced Monday to 18 to 32 years in prison after pleading no contest to six of the charges.

He will serve a mandatory minimum of 11½ years in prison with credit for 549 days served, Judge Michael A. Smith ruled in a Cass County District Court hearing that dragged on for more than an hour after Warner's defense moved to withdraw his plea.

Warner, 37, hired a new defense attorney in May, two months after he pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats, second-degree assault and intentional child abuse.

The other 23 charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The charges stem from a Jan. 22, 2020, incident when deputies went to Warner's home east of Cedar Creek after a woman called 911 saying her husband had attempted suicide, Sheriff William Brueggemann said then.

He said deputies who responded found Warner's truck in a ditch. As they spoke to the woman on the front porch, Brueggemann said Warner entered the home through a back door, opened the front door and began firing at the deputies with a pistol.

Cass County man who fired on deputies is found guilty of first-degree assault

James Davis, who succeeded Thomas Petersen as Warner's attorney, spent much of Monday's sentencing hearing arguing to have his client's no contest plea withdrawn on the basis that Warner was insane at the time.

Davis cited a psychiatric evaluation of Warner performed in August 2020. 

"He found me insane," Warner told the court Monday, referring to Dr. Terry A. Davis, who evaluated him. Warner testified that he had no recollection of the incident or much of its aftermath, 

James Davis argued that Warner hadn't seen the pre-sentence investigation report — which mentioned the defendant's statements about aliens, mind control and King Arthur made in the aftermath of the shooting, the attorney said.

"Three pages of evidence of all sorts of bizarre behavior from a person who's got a long-term history of mental illness," the attorney said, referring to the report. 

He argued that if Warner had been aware of the report's contents — and if he had realized that he could have used that information in his own insanity defense — he wouldn't have entered a plea deal with the state.

Prosecutors file 29 felony charges against Cedar Creek man accused of shooting at officers

"I think it would be a manifest injustice if we sentenced him when this issue is still up in the air in terms of whether he was sane or not sane," James Davis said.

But Cass County Attorney S. Colin Palm noted the documents Warner signed when he first entered his plea, explicitly waiving his right to exercise a defense by insanity. 

"This is nothing but a change of heart," Palm said.

After nearly an hour of arguments, Smith denied Warner's motion to withdraw his plea, sentencing him in alignment with a joint recommendation submitted by the state and the defense in March.

Appearing in a wheelchair, Warner was brief as he addressed the court in the moments before Smith sentenced him, apologizing to his family, the court and the four deputies who he shot at.

"I didn't mean for any of this to happen," Warner said. "I sincerely apologize." 

Paul B. Warner

Paul Warner

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

