 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert featured

Cass County deputy shoots, kills man in father's home, State Patrol says

  • Updated
  • 0

A 34-year-old man is dead after Cass County Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault shot and killed him in his father's home near Alvo, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. 

Andrew Stratton was believed to be in the basement of the house at 23418 Alvo Road when deputies responded late Sunday night after Stratton's father reported the 34-year-old had struck him in the head amid an altercation, according to a State Patrol news release. 

Authorities believed Stratton was "possibly armed," according to the patrol. 

Before troopers responded to the incident shortly after 11 p.m., sheriff's deputies had already entered the residence and begun negations with Stratton, according to the news release. 

The patrol said a trooper arrived at the home to the sound of gunshots coming from inside before the trooper rushed inside and joined deputies in attempting life-saving measures on Stratton. 

Andrew Stratton was pronounced dead at the scene. 

People are also reading…

Investigators found a bow and arrow and long knife in the house, according to the patrol. It's unclear if Stratton was armed with either weapon when he was shot. 

The patrol's Special Investigations Team is investigating the incident. Those findings will eventually be reviewed by a grand jury, as required by Nebraska statute. 

Lincoln police without suspects, victims after reported weekend shooting
Lincoln police find stolen car after it's involved in crash
Fire guts $390,000 house near Malcolm, Lancaster County sheriff says

 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl celebrations got rowdy as LAPD was sent to disperse looters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News