Cass County deputy shoots, kills man in father's home, State Patrol says

A 34-year-old man is dead after Cass County Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault shot and killed him in his father's home near Alvo, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Andrew Stratton was believed to be in the basement of the house at 23418 Alvo Road when deputies responded late Sunday night after Stratton's father reported the 34-year-old had struck him in the head amid an altercation, according to a State Patrol news release.

Authorities believed Stratton was "possibly armed," according to the patrol.

Before troopers responded to the incident shortly after 11 p.m., sheriff's deputies had already entered the residence and begun negations with Stratton, according to the news release.

The patrol said a trooper arrived at the home to the sound of gunshots coming from inside before the trooper rushed inside and joined deputies in attempting life-saving measures on Stratton.

Andrew Stratton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found a bow and arrow and long knife in the house, according to the patrol. It's unclear if Stratton was armed with either weapon when he was shot.

The patrol's Special Investigations Team is investigating the incident. Those findings will eventually be reviewed by a grand jury, as required by Nebraska statute.

