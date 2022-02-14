Cass County deputies shoot, kill man in father's home, State Patrol says

A 34-year-old man is dead after Cass County Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault shot and killed him in his father's home near Alvo, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Andrew Stratton was believed to be in the basement of the house at 23418 Alvo Road, northwest of Alvo, when deputies responded late Sunday night, after Stratton's father reported his son had struck him in the head during an altercation, according to a State Patrol news release.

Authorities believed Stratton was "possibly armed."

Before troopers responded shortly after 11 p.m., sheriff's deputies had already entered the residence and begun negotiations with Stratton.

The release said a trooper arrived to the sound of gunshots coming from inside the home. The trooper went into the home and joined deputies in attempting life-saving measures on Stratton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found a bow and arrow and long knife in the house. A patrol spokesman said the weapons were found nearby, but said the agency hasn't yet determined whether Stratton was armed when he was shot.

The patrol's Special Investigations Team is investigating the incident. Its findings will eventually be reviewed by a grand jury, as required by Nebraska law.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.