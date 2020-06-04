Cashier accused of embezzling $22K from Lincoln grocery store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lincoln woman is suspected of misappropriating more than $20,000 from the grocery store where she worked as a cashier, police said this week in an affidavit for her arrest.

Prosecutors charged Audra Larson, 33, on Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking and sought a warrant for her arrest.

In court records, Lincoln police say on Jan. 31 loss prevention at Russ's Market, 1709 Washington St., reported that Larson had stolen at least $13,025 since 2016.

They said she had taken cash through voided transactions and printed out stamps for her eBay business without paying.

Police said the investigation ultimately showed she was responsible for $22,446 in losses.

Police said the money since has been paid back.

