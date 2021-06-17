 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cash scattered at crash site east of Lincoln leads to drug arrest, sheriff says
0 Comments
editor's pick

Cash scattered at crash site east of Lincoln leads to drug arrest, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

A Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy, on his way home from work, drove by a crash site near 148th Street and Old Cheney Road that led to the discovery of nearly $20,000 in cash and a bevy of drugs. 

Sheriff Terry Wagner said a Chevy Suburban had stopped at a stop sign around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday before continuing east on Old Cheney and colliding with a semi on 148th Street. 

The Suburban driver, 39-year-old Gregory Snider, was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released. 

Gregory Snider

Snider

Deputies investigating the crash discovered cash scattered on the roadway. Wagner said deputies found $18,986 and an array of drugs, including a few jars of marijuana, several pills, 15 grams of suspected mushrooms and suspected LSD.

After being treated for his injuries, Snider was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Snider was also cited for driving under the influence of drugs and no proof of insurance. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Three Houston men arrested after breaking in to Lincoln Best Buy, police say
Lincoln man dies after being shot in face at party
One person dies, three others wounded in Omaha shootings
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two bears ‘compete’ for puddle in Romanian forest

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News