Cash scattered at crash site east of Lincoln leads to drug arrest, sheriff says

A Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy, on his way home from work, drove by a crash site near 148th Street and Old Cheney Road that led to the discovery of nearly $20,000 in cash and a bevy of drugs.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said a Chevy Suburban had stopped at a stop sign around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday before continuing east on Old Cheney and colliding with a semi on 148th Street.
The Suburban driver, 39-year-old Gregory Snider, was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.
Deputies investigating the crash discovered cash scattered on the roadway. Wagner said deputies found $18,986 and an array of drugs, including a few jars of marijuana, several pills, 15 grams of suspected mushrooms and suspected LSD.
After being treated for his injuries, Snider was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Snider was also cited for driving under the influence of drugs and no proof of insurance.
He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Able J McGuire
|Date Missing:
|06-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
ABLE is a 12 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Ayat A Alkhafaji
|Date Missing:
|06-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AYAT is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Olivia Tatum Taylor
|Date Missing:
|06-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
OLIVIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah Robinson
|Date Missing:
|06-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tyler Ray Johnson
|Date Missing:
|06-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|31
|Current Age:
|31
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLER is a 31 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Noah Keith Oneill
|Date Missing:
|06-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|22
|Current Age:
|22
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NOAH is a 22 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brooklyn Nichole Jackson
|Date Missing:
|06-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
BROOKLYN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Blue eyes.
Kadence Ali-victoria Gold
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADENCE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Aliah Longmore-harris
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALIAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Korvanta Hill
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KORVANTA is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adriyanna Gekas
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIYANNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Roni L Kercheval
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RONI is a 12 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Claire Skrdlant
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CLAIRE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth A Ottun
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Custer CO SO Broken Bow
ELIZABETH is a 37 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Alexandrea K Schuster
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXANDREA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Melody Pond
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Chadron PD
MELODY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jayden A E Millard
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
JAYDEN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Nyla Lucas
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
NYLA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Thor Dmyterko
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Alexis Eschen
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Holdrege PD
ALEXIS is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Black hair and Hazel eyes.
Emaily Langley
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
EMAILY is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaden Hamby-castillo
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADEN is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dominic Keith Cothren
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DOMINIC is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Ajah Simona Lewis
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Jeremy John Jr Jones
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Colfax CO SO Schuyler
JEREMY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Landyn Sainz
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LANDYN is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Amanda Leslie Jennings
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|30
|Current Age:
|30
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AMANDA is a 30 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 230 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Tyzel Comfort Wise
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TYZEL is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Emma A Renfrow
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
EMMA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Andres Plesent
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|1
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANDRES is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 1 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quan M White
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|139
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 139 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Trenel J Runge
|Date Missing:
|06-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRENEL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tachae Marie Ross
|Date Missing:
|06-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|121
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TACHAE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 121 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Isaiah Haacke
|Date Missing:
|06-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|290
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ISAIAH is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 290 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriella Lussier Espinosa
|Date Missing:
|06-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GABRIELLA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Beuribe C Elizarraras
|Date Missing:
|06-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
BEURIBE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tereyce E Parker
|Date Missing:
|06-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEREYCE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Uribe
|Date Missing:
|06-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTHONY is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Minerva L Al Burki
|Date Missing:
|06-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MINERVA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raven Nicole Martens
|Date Missing:
|06-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Quinsha R Collins
|Date Missing:
|06-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|199
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUINSHA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 199 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Anjalene Booker
|Date Missing:
|06-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANJALENE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nowa Kawunda
|Date Missing:
|06-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NOWA is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ezekhial Thomas Ray Wheeler
|Date Missing:
|06-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EZEKHIAL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Alexis Maria Lynn Velasquez
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXIS is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamarr Howard
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayden Jordan Smith
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KAYDEN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kiaya K Myers
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Beatrice PD
KIAYA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brendyn Wagner
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
BRENDYN is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Har Wah Be
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|33
|Current Age:
|33
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HAR is a 33 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaionah Jenkins-felder
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'03
|Weight:
|94
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAIONAH is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'03" tall and weighed 94 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Patrick Laurence Frank Young
|Date Missing:
|06-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Savannah Gibson
|Date Missing:
|06-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
SAVANNAH is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Arak Ngong Lual
|Date Missing:
|06-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARAK is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Giani Poorbear
|Date Missing:
|06-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
GIANI is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Valerie L Vettraino
|Date Missing:
|06-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|197
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VALERIE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 197 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Bradley Fry
|Date Missing:
|06-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|157
|Agency:
|Gering PD
BRADLEY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 157 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Xanthony Cleveland
|Date Missing:
|06-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
XANTHONY is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Ariah Tiffany Bryant
|Date Missing:
|06-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Susan E Schellen
|Date Missing:
|06-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|36
|Current Age:
|36
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SUSAN is a 36 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Umulbaneen Alzaidawi
|Date Missing:
|06-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
UMULBANEEN is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kadence Gold
|Date Missing:
|06-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADENCE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Dominique M Mack
|Date Missing:
|06-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DOMINIQUE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kianna Mayfield
|Date Missing:
|06-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KIANNA is a 18 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Destiny Reina Briones
|Date Missing:
|06-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sage K Valentine
|Date Missing:
|06-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Purple
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
SAGE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Purple hair and Blue eyes.
Gabriela D Swalley
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
GABRIELA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hunter Kershaw
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HUNTER is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Ethan William Kiefer
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ETHAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Ciela Walker
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|148
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CIELA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 148 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Crystasia Cooper
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CRYSTASIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kylee Schindler
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
KYLEE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brooke Scott
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BROOKE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dion Schultz
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Sidney PD
DION is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew Frieze
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|260
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANDREW is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 260 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Keldin A Mosley
Mauriah Booth-merica
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MAURIAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 185 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dapreshinay Nicole Reed
|Date Missing:
|05-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAPRESHINAY is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Patrick Laurence Frank Young
|Date Missing:
|05-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Dnazah R Hayes
|Date Missing:
|05-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DNAZAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Terry L Eddy
|Date Missing:
|05-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|58
|Current Age:
|58
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TERRY is a 58 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nivine Balash Bango
|Date Missing:
|05-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NIVINE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Donovan Raynell Watson
|Date Missing:
|05-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|151
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DONOVAN is a 23 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 151 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaden Johnson
|Date Missing:
|05-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|147
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KADEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 147 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ezra J Sinkiawic
|Date Missing:
|05-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EZRA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Derek Andrade
|Date Missing:
|05-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
DEREK is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaii Brown
|Date Missing:
|05-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAII is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jamarian Morales-cornell
|Date Missing:
|05-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARIAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Karma Marshall
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KARMA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Tucker August Dobberstine
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TUCKER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Aliyah Valverde
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALIYAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sequoia Rayne Gibson
Charlie Autumn Horton
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHARLIE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Jane Marie Wiglusz
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|40
|Current Age:
|40
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JANE is a 40 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Hodah A Alkhafaji
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HODAH is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lamy L Walker
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAMY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Alconini
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lamar Woolridge
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAMAR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesse J Owens
|Date Missing:
|05-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.