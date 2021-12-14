 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cash, safe stolen from Asian City Market in Lincoln, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

Cash, safe stolen from Asian City Market in Lincoln, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

Lincoln Police are investigating after thieves made off with a "significant amount" of money from the Asian City Market in central Lincoln Monday evening. 

Officer Erin Spilker said store employees were assisting customers toward the back of the market when someone took the business's bank deposit box and a small safe from an office area in the store, near South Antelope Valley Parkway and M Street.

Police aren't disclosing how much money was taken from the business. 

Spilker said officers are reviewing surveillance footage from within the store and that an investigation into the theft is ongoing. 

Man fatally shot after reported home invasion in Omaha, police say
Lincoln man charged with felony sex crime a year after alleged assault, court records show
Person dies in house fire west of Raymond; two dogs rescued, sheriff says
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A 'treasure trove' of dinosaur fossils have been discovered in Poland

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News