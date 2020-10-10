 Skip to main content
Cash, alcohol and cigarettes taken in Kwik Shop robbery, police say
Cash, alcohol and cigarettes taken in Kwik Shop robbery, police say

Lincoln police say the Kwik Shop near 27th and W streets was robbed early Saturday morning.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, entered the convenience store at about 2:30 a.m. and demanded money. He ended up leaving with about $150 in cash, $300 worth of cigarettes and two bottles of alcohol, according to the police report.

The Lincoln Police Department has not yet identified the suspect, and no injuries were reported, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Husker News