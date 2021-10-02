Cases in southeast Nebraska being reviewed after evidence taken from State Patrol facility

He didn't elaborate on what that would entail.

Jacobs, the defense attorney, said he hasn't heard of any attorneys getting word yet from prosecutors.

But, he said, people who assume missing evidence will mean an automatic charge dismissal, may be in for a surprise.

"I think it's more nuanced than that," Jacobs said.

That said, it may prompt defense attorneys to even more closely scrutinize chain-of-custody, the paper trail where law enforcement documents how, when and by whom evidence has been handled, he said.

Under state law, every defendant has the right to ask for retesting or independent testing of seized drugs. If officials no longer have the drugs, a case could be affected, Jacobs said.

But it may not matter in other cases where a defendant made admissions in police interviews after being read their rights.

"I guess we'll have to wait and see," he said.

Saunders County Attorney Jennifer Joakim said her office has done an internal review, and she believes the missing evidence will have "minimal impact" on its cases.

The bulk of its open cases involving the State Patrol are DUIs.