Lincoln police are warning drivers not to leave their cars unlocked and running after a spate of stolen cars this month.
Sgt. Angela Sands said six have been taken since Monday. All but one of them had been left unlocked with the keys inside. She said 10 cars have been stolen so far this month.
Sands said it’s the season for car thefts. As temperatures drop, more people leave their cars warming up and go inside. She warned against it, cautioning drivers to use a remote start or be sure to lock up their vehicle if they leave it running or it could disappear.
Three of the six cars stolen this week have been recovered.