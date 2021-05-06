Carload of teen girls crashed into Lincoln garage after officer tried to stop them

A carload of teenagers crashed a stolen car into a garage near Lincoln East High School after police attempted to pull them over late Wednesday morning, Lincoln police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it started at about 11:15 a.m., when investigators in an unmarked car in the area of 70th and O streets saw someone in a 2013 Volkswagen Passat throwing things at another vehicle.

The investigators pulled up alongside the car, showed the driver their police badge, and tried to get the driver to pull over so they could talk about it. But police said the driver quickly made an abrupt turn south onto Wedgewood Drive to get away.

Bonkiewicz said the investigators didn't pursue the car, continuing in the opposite direction. A short time later, officers were called to 710 Wedgewood Drive on a report of a car that crashed into the residence.

Witnesses told officers the car failed to navigate the curve and struck the garage.

The four teen girls -- a 15-year-old, 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds -- ran but were caught nearby in the 800 block of Lakewood Drive.