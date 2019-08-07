Fifteen people went to the hospital Tuesday night to be evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning after a leak at a Lincoln apartment complex.
Nancy Crist, a spokeswoman with Lincoln Fire & Rescue, said at 9:30 p.m. they were sent to Mercy Western Apartments, 2230 W. Q St., about a carbon monoxide detector sounding and a couple there complaining of headaches.
She said initial crews got carbon monoxide readings at 100 parts per million in the hallway, and evacuated the building, a 24-unit complex divided in half by a firewall. Low levels are considered 50 ppm or less.
Crist said they evaluated 19 patients who complained of symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. Fifteen of them were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. None had life-threatening injuries.
She said the highest reading (224 ppm) was found in an apartment near the boiler room, causing them to believe a faulty furnace was the cause.
“We can only imagine what could’ve happened had there not been detectors on scene,” Crist said.
Residents of the complex had to be relocated for the night.