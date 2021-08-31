Car with loaded gun inside stolen after owner stopped to search for dog, Lincoln police say

A woman who pulled her car over to chase a dog running loose near 27th and M streets on Monday night is now searching for her car after it was stolen from the area, according to police.

The 26-year-old woman parked her blue 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, turned on her hazards and left the car running as she sought the dog, which she noticed while driving on the roadway at around 9:30 p.m., Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

After 15 minutes of searching for the dog, the woman returned empty-handed to the area to find her car missing, Spilker said, along with the woman's purse, laptop, cellphone and loaded .380 handgun that were all in the SUV.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

