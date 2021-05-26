 Skip to main content
Car runs into Lee's Chicken restaurant
Car runs into Lee's Chicken restaurant

Lee's Chicken Crash 05-26-2021

A Lincoln Police officer walks by caution tape along Coddington Avenue after a car drove into the side of Lee's Chicken on Wednesday afternoon.

 JOHN SCHREIER, Journal Star

A man was taken to the hospital after the car he was driving ran into the west side of Lee's Chicken Wednesday afternoon.

The Mercedes-Benz hatchback drove into the restaurant at Coddington Avenue and West Van Dorn Street at about 4:20 p.m. It's unclear if the car was in the roundabout south of the restaurant before the crash. 

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Dan Jones said the man, who was the only person in the car, was conscious when transported and no one in the restaurant was injured. 

This is a developing story. Stay with the JournalStar.com for updates.

