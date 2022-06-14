Car overturns into Lancaster County ditch amid police pursuit, sheriff says

A 20-year-old man was uninjured and booked into the Lancaster County jail after he overturned his car and landed in a ditch amid a police pursuit on rural county roads early Tuesday morning, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies first tried to stop Kaedon Thurman near South 54th Street and Wittstruck Road, northeast of Roca, as the 20-year-old drove at speeds as high as 80 mph, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

As deputies tried to pull Thurman over, Wagner said he failed to stop, instead fleeing southbound on 54th Street before turning east onto Martell Road, a gravel road, Wagner said.

The pursuit continued for about 2.5 miles before Thurman crashed on Martell Road near 96th Street, just west of Wagon Train Lake, the sheriff said.

Thurman, who Wagner said emerged from the crash uninjured, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and cited for DUI and willful reckless driving.

