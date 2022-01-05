Capitol Beach area home a total loss after Tuesday night fire

A Capitol Beach area home is a total loss following a fire Tuesday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said at about 6:15 p.m., firefighters went to 228 N.W. 22nd St. to find heavy fire.

When crews got there, the two adults and a child who live there all were out of the home.

But their dog died in the fire.

Crist said because the structure was unstable and engulfed in flames firefighters fought the fire from outside the home and stayed to watch for flare-ups throughout the night.

She said the residents were relocated by Red Cross. The home is a total loss with an assessed value of $100,000.

