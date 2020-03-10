You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Candle starts house fire in basement
View Comments
editor's pick

Candle starts house fire in basement

{{featured_button_text}}

A candle started a house fire that caused $5,000 damage on Tuesday morning, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to a basement fire in a single-story home, 443 S. 53rd St., at about 8:30 a.m.

Smoke detectors alerted the occupants, and one resident was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters contained the fire within a few minutes, according to a news release from the department.

Today's county jail mugshots

Police say officers caught parolee with meth, stolen gun
Panama man accused of felony child abuse of 4-year-old boy
Fire logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News