Candle starts house fire in basement

A candle started a house fire that caused $5,000 damage on Tuesday morning, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
Crews responded to a basement fire in a single-story home, 443 S. 53rd St., at about 8:30 a.m.
Smoke detectors alerted the occupants, and one resident was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Firefighters contained the fire within a few minutes, according to a news release from the department.
Today's county jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-10-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email