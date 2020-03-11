Campaign to build memorial for fallen officers in Lincoln more than halfway to fundraising goal

Local law enforcement unions have raised more than $73,000 in their campaign to build a memorial for Lincoln Police officers and Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies who have died in the line of duty.

"We're pretty ecstatic with the response that we've gotten from the community," Lincoln Police Union Treasurer Max Hubka said.

Campaign organizers from the Lincoln Police Union and the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff's Association are seeking to build the $125,000 memorial on the grounds of the Hall of Justice, which houses both law enforcement agencies, the county, district and juvenile courts and county attorney's offices.

The campaign began a year ago in hopes of providing a public memorial for the six Lincoln Police officers and three Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies who died in the line of duty.

Each union has contributed $15,000 to the campaign.

Both agencies have memorials inside their departments for those officers, and four years ago, the sheriff's office dedicated a park and memorial in 2013 for Craig Dodge, the last Lancaster County deputy to die in the line of duty.