Police arrested a 34-year-old Lincoln man just north of 17th and South streets Saturday afternoon after a 911 caller spotted a woman trying to escape from his pickup truck.

Officer Angela Sands said police went to 17th and Harwood at 1:36 a.m. and found a 29-year-old woman hiding from Joshua Hoegemeyer. She told them while she helped pack his hotel room, he grew agitated and took off in his pickup with her in it, narrowly missing several poles and speeding up to 110 mph. The woman said she tried to get out, fearing the pickup may roll, but he threw soda in her face and sped up. She ultimately was able to jump out after he punched the rear view mirror, slowed down and turned down a side street.

Police found Hoegemeyer in the area and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance for residue in a meth pipe and third-degree assault. He couldn’t legally possess a gun due to a felony conviction in 2017.

