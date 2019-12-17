911 call sends Lincoln Fire & Rescue to house after object thrown through front window

Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers got called to a home in the 600 block of West Saunders Avenue just before 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on a rescue alarm.
Fire Capt. Nancy Crist said they arrived to a single-family home and learned that a woman had been in the home when an object was thrown through the front window.
It created smoke, but no fire, and the woman was able to get out of the house and call 911. She was home alone at the time and wasn't injured, Crist said.
"She heard the glass break, the explosion, and just ran," she said.
A city fire inspector and Lincoln police took over the investigation.
