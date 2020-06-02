Call about shots fired turned out to be paintballs; 3 arrested, Lincoln police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 911 call shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday about shots being fired led police to a neighborhood near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road and a carload of people caught with paintball guns and modified fireworks.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went to the 2600 block of Jacquelyn Drive, where they talked with a couple in their 70s, who thought they'd heard gunshots.

He said police learned from witnesses that the "shots fired" had come from paintballs fired from a vehicle containing three adults and a 15-year-old girl.

Bonkiewicz said police arrested Marcos Villela, 21; Byron J. Green, 18; and Abby Tucker Williams, 20, after discovering two paintball guns, paintballs, and paintball equipment in the vehicle, as well as a modified explosive device involving fireworks and a fuse. He said they also found 6.8 grams of suspected cocaine, 56 grams of marijuana, 51 MDMA pills, a glass smoking pipe and $1,231 in cash.

He said the three admitted that they’d been at the demonstration downtown and were headed back there. Bonkiewicz said officers believed they posed a threat to the peaceful demonstrators, officers and others.