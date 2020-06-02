You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Call about shots fired turned out to be paint balls; 3 arrested, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Call about shots fired turned out to be paint balls; 3 arrested, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A 911 call shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday about shots being fired led police to a neighborhood near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road and a carload of people caught with paintball guns and modified fireworks.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went to the 2600 block of Jacquelyn Drive, where they talked with a couple in their 70s, who thought they'd heard gunshots.

At least 30 jailed for curfew violations late Monday, early Tuesday

He said police learned from witnesses that the "shots fired" had come from paint balls fired from a vehicle containing three adults and a 15-year-old girl. 

C0-048892 (Green).jpg

Byron Green
C0-048892 (Villela).jpg

Marcos Villela
C0-048892 (Williams).jpg

Abby Tucker Williams

Bonkiewicz said they arrested Marcos Villela, 21; Byron J. Green, 18; and Abby Tucker Williams, 20, after discovering two paintball guns, paint balls, and paintball equipment in the vehicle, as well as a modified explosive device involving fireworks and a fuse. He said they also found 6.8 grams of suspected cocaine, 56 grams of marijuana, 51 MDMA pills, a glass smoking pipe and a $1,231 in cash.

Arson attempted at Lincoln Northeast High School, police say

He said the group admitted that they’d been at the demonstration downtown and were headed back there. Bonkiewicz said officers believed they posed a threat to the peaceful demonstrators, officers and others.

Bonkiewicz said the three were arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a destructive device and money while violating drug laws and discharging a firearm in city limits.

They cited the 15-year-old girl and released her to a guardian.

Ricketts apologizes for use of term 'you people' to black pastors in Omaha
Watch Now: State trooper kneels with protesters marching for George Floyd in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News