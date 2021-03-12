 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Call about car following man home led to Lincoln woman's meth arrest, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Call about car following man home led to Lincoln woman's meth arrest, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A 48-year-old woman ended up in jail facing drug charges after a strange call early Thursday sent police to a home near Mahoney Park.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said a 49-year-old Lincoln man called police at 12:01 a.m. saying he'd been followed home from work, and the car pulled in his driveway and parked behind his vehicle.

Michelle Goodro

Michelle Goodro

Police arrived to find Michelle Goodro asleep behind the wheel of the Pontiac Grand Prix, the car still running.

Vigil said when police woke her, she admitted she'd used meth within the last day. A drug dog indicated the scent of drugs, prompting a search that allegedly turned up just under an ounce of methamphetamine, 2.4 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of an unknown white powder.

They arrested Goodro on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine and DUI-first offense.

3-judge panel begins hearing evidence about whether Aubrey Trail should be on death row
23-year-old pointed gun at man in Lincoln convenience store, police say
School safety hotline plan advances in Nebraska Legislature despite price tag

LATEST MISSING PERSONS IN NEBRASKA

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio: Cuomo engaging in 'pattern of coverups'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News