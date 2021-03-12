Call about car following man home led to Lincoln woman's meth arrest, police say

A 48-year-old woman ended up in jail facing drug charges after a strange call early Thursday sent police to a home near Mahoney Park.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said a 49-year-old Lincoln man called police at 12:01 a.m. saying he'd been followed home from work, and the car pulled in his driveway and parked behind his vehicle.

Police arrived to find Michelle Goodro asleep behind the wheel of the Pontiac Grand Prix, the car still running.

Vigil said when police woke her, she admitted she'd used meth within the last day. A drug dog indicated the scent of drugs, prompting a search that allegedly turned up just under an ounce of methamphetamine, 2.4 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of an unknown white powder.

They arrested Goodro on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine and DUI-first offense.

