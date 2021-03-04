 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Call about a suitcase in ditch leads to discovery of 7 kittens, Sheriff's Office says
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Call about a suitcase in ditch leads to discovery of 7 kittens, Sheriff's Office says

{{featured_button_text}}

A call about a suitcase in a ditch led to the discovery of seven mewing kittens southwest of Air Park.

Now investigators are trying to learn who dumped them there.

Chief Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Ben Houchin said they got sent out to 6200 W. Holdrege St. at 7 p.m. to check out a suspicious item and found the suitcase. 

A deputy found the suitcase, heard noises coming from inside and unzipped it.

"Someone had thrown the suitcase in a ditch with seven kittens in it," Houchin said.

Five of them were so young their eyes weren't yet open, he said. Two others were older. The mother was there but ran off. The sheriff's office called the Capital Humane Society, which came out and took the kittens to be checked out at a veterinarian, and is working to try to catch the mother to reunite her with the kittens.

Houchin said they did a neighborhood canvass and looked for video but don't yet have any suspects in the case being investigated as animal cruelty. 

Police say they're following leads, working to determine motive for Lincoln man's killing
Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln crash identified
Lincoln man gets prison time for arson at EZ Go on night of protests

LINCOLN'S BACKYARD ANIMALS

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News