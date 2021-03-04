Call about a suitcase in ditch leads to discovery of 7 kittens, Sheriff's Office says

A call about a suitcase in a ditch led to the discovery of seven mewing kittens southwest of Air Park.

Now investigators are trying to learn who dumped them there.

Chief Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Ben Houchin said they got sent out to 6200 W. Holdrege St. at 7 p.m. to check out a suspicious item and found the suitcase.

A deputy found the suitcase, heard noises coming from inside and unzipped it.

"Someone had thrown the suitcase in a ditch with seven kittens in it," Houchin said.

Five of them were so young their eyes weren't yet open, he said. Two others were older. The mother was there but ran off. The sheriff's office called the Capital Humane Society, which came out and took the kittens to be checked out at a veterinarian, and is working to try to catch the mother to reunite her with the kittens.

Houchin said they did a neighborhood canvass and looked for video but don't yet have any suspects in the case being investigated as animal cruelty.

