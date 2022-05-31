 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Call about a group of teens carrying guns led to stolen guns, police say

Lincoln police picked up three boys after being called about a group of teens walking in an alley carrying firearms shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday near North 28th and S streets.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said police found a .44-caliber revolver, an AR-15 style rifle, a Hopkins & Allen forehand model 1901 revolver and a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm semi-automatic handgun concealed on three of the boys, a 12-, 14- and 16-year-old.

Three of the guns had been reported stolen Monday morning from a home a mile away near North 33rd and Dudley streets. Vollmer said the resident reported returning home to find a break-in over the weekend and two handguns and a rifle missing.

He said the boys were referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for possession of stolen firearms, carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun. Police took the two older boys to the Youth Services Center and took the 12-year-old home.

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

