Call about a group of teens carrying guns led to stolen guns, police say

Lincoln police picked up three boys after being called about a group of teens walking in an alley carrying firearms shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday near North 28th and S streets.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said police found a .44-caliber revolver, an AR-15 style rifle, a Hopkins & Allen forehand model 1901 revolver and a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm semi-automatic handgun concealed on three of the boys, a 12-, 14- and 16-year-old.

Three of the guns had been reported stolen Monday morning from a home a mile away near North 33rd and Dudley streets. Vollmer said the resident reported returning home to find a break-in over the weekend and two handguns and a rifle missing.

He said the boys were referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for possession of stolen firearms, carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun. Police took the two older boys to the Youth Services Center and took the 12-year-old home.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.