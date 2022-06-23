 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

California man stopped with 175 pounds of marijuana in Lincoln, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
  • 0

A 32-year-old California man is in jail after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in west Lincoln led deputies to 175 pounds of marijuana, police said in court records. 

Gregory Salyers II was traveling east on the interstate when he was stopped a few miles west of the U.S. 77 exit for driving 9 mph over the posted speed limit Tuesday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy John Hudec said in the affidavit for the Salyers' arrest. 

Gregory Salyers II

Salyers II

As Hudec contacted Salyers in his 2021 Toyota Highlander, he smelled an "overwhelming odor of raw marijuana" emitting from the SUV, Hudec said in the affidavit. 

A search of the vehicle turned up 175 pounds of marijuana in multiple trash and odor-proof bags, Hudec said. 

Salyers was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

He denied he intended to sell or deliver the marijuana, instead claiming it was for personal use, Hudec said. 

People are also reading…

Seward County man killed while crossing train tracks near Friend, authorities say
Man threatened petition signature gatherer with knife in Lincoln, police say
Lincoln Police issued 135 citations on O Street over Memorial Day weekend
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian forces boost efforts to seize eastern Ukraine city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News