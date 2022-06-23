California man stopped with 175 pounds of marijuana in Lincoln, sheriff's office says

A 32-year-old California man is in jail after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in west Lincoln led deputies to 175 pounds of marijuana, police said in court records.
Gregory Salyers II was traveling east on the interstate when he was stopped a few miles west of the U.S. 77 exit for driving 9 mph over the posted speed limit Tuesday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy John Hudec said in the affidavit for the Salyers' arrest.
Salyers II
Courtesy photo
As Hudec contacted Salyers in his 2021 Toyota Highlander, he smelled an "overwhelming odor of raw marijuana" emitting from the SUV, Hudec said in the affidavit.
A search of the vehicle turned up 175 pounds of marijuana in multiple trash and odor-proof bags, Hudec said.
Salyers was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
He denied he intended to sell or deliver the marijuana, instead claiming it was for personal use, Hudec said.
