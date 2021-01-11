California man sentenced for I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln that turned up $381K in drug money

A California man caught in a traffic stop near Lincoln with $381,000 of drug money has been sentenced to two years of federal probation and fined $7,500 in U.S. District Court of Nebraska.

Robert Goodman Jr., 57, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony, which is having knowledge of a felony being committed without informing authorities.

Chief Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him Friday.

Goodman was indicted in 2018, after being stopped for following too closely on May 9, 2018, along Interstate 80 by a deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Interdiction Task Force.

According to a search warrant, when the deputy looked up Goodman's address in Arcata, California, on Google Maps, he could see an outdoor marijuana grow nearby.

The deputy asked if he had a marijuana grow at his place in California, and Goodman answered, "Me personally? No," but said he rented out properties with grows on them. Asked if he had any large amounts of money in the van, he said a few hundred dollars. But after a drug dog alerted to the smell of drugs, a search turned up $381,038, according to court records.