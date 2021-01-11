California man sentenced for I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln that turned up $381K in drug money

A California man caught in a traffic stop near Lincoln with $381,000 of drug money has been sentenced to two years of federal probation and fined $7,500 in U.S. District Court of Nebraska.
Robert Goodman Jr., 57, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony, which is having knowledge of a felony being committed without informing authorities.
Chief Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him Friday.
Goodman was indicted in 2018, after being stopped for following too closely on May 9, 2018, along Interstate 80 by a deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Interdiction Task Force.
According to a search warrant, when the deputy looked up Goodman's address in Arcata, California, on Google Maps, he could see an outdoor marijuana grow nearby.
The deputy asked if he had a marijuana grow at his place in California, and Goodman answered, "Me personally? No," but said he rented out properties with grows on them. Asked if he had any large amounts of money in the van, he said a few hundred dollars. But after a drug dog alerted to the smell of drugs, a search turned up $381,038, according to court records.
Deputies said Goodman later made a phone call from the jail saying he was pulled over and his phone was seized and to let people know what happened so they "can clean everything up and maybe move some stuff."
Departing Lincoln police chief proud of force's growth, not closing door on future in local law enforcement
Bars, strip club mount separate legal attacks, asking judges to block Lincoln's coronavirus restrictions
LATEST MISSING PERSONS IN NEBRASKA
Wanda S Brewster
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|54
|Current Age:
|54
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|168
|Agency:
|Seward CO SO Seward
WANDA is a 54 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 168 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Jesse Ray Ethridge
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JESSE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Aaron Cochran
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AARON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Katherine Almgren
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KATHERINE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dammia Maleka
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMMIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Norman L Bennett
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NORMAN is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Scott Joseph Carroll
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|61
|Current Age:
|61
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'05
|Weight:
|360
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
SCOTT is a 61 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 360 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Rosio Genchi-gallardo
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROSIO is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jessica Hamadi
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSICA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Caden Debaun
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADEN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Noah W Macintosh
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NOAH is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaxon P Thomas
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Ralston PD
JAXON is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Heaven Nicole Knutson
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEAVEN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jacobi Meridy
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|108
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACOBI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 108 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alejandro Anibal Herrera
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|33
|Current Age:
|33
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEJANDRO is a 33 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Uribe
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|152
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTHONY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 152 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Keyon Terrell Nolte
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KEYON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Daisy Anahi Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAISY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zymira I Royal
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZYMIRA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Khalil Antoine Davis
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|295
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KHALIL is a 24 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 295 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Amaya Ureste
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Johnson CO SO Tecumseh
AMAYA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Alexandre Benamon
|Date Missing:
|01-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXANDRE is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nariiah Desha Graves-gotschall
|Date Missing:
|01-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NARIIAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Renee Welch
|Date Missing:
|01-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|30
|Current Age:
|30
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ASHLEY is a 30 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Michele R Kuta
Onyx Penn
Gregory Matthew James Kelso
Tristen Weber
|Date Missing:
|01-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRISTEN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gariel Kutash
|Date Missing:
|01-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Sandy
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Sandy hair and Brown eyes.
Aspen Magana
Natalie Lynn White
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
Peyton A Dilsaver
Braulio Anthony Blazio
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRAULIO is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lawrence Anthony Tyndall
Taleja Nashay Brown
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TALEJA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary J Johnson
Francisco Enriquez
|Date Missing:
|12-31-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
FRANCISCO is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tobias Jacob Strong
Douglas J Miles
Zavion Anthony Clark
|Date Missing:
|12-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ZAVION is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cindy Nguyen
|Date Missing:
|12-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CINDY is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Madison Jorgenson
|Date Missing:
|12-28-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MADISON is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Michael A Sodoro
Justice Livingston-mcdowell
|Date Missing:
|12-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JUSTICE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Briana R Eddy White
|Date Missing:
|12-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|137
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 137 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rubi Bellatris Mendez Mesa
James T Sylvester
Shelby Schwarz
Zachery A Blum
Savannah Pibor
Angelica Ochoa-garcia
|Date Missing:
|12-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|144
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELICA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 144 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyathak Mading
|Date Missing:
|12-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYATHAK is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lilly Holmes
|Date Missing:
|12-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LILLY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
James T Dortch
Lerajai Key
Tyleah Montgomery
|Date Missing:
|12-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLEAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus G Patino
|Date Missing:
|12-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JESUS is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Columbrianna Hicks
|Date Missing:
|12-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
COLUMBRIANNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cadance Saxon
Dreyce Anthony Bogan
Christian J Randels
Kevin R Weiss
Anthony Ramirez
Jesse J Youngblood
|Date Missing:
|12-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 24 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Andre W Jones
Brinae Morree Wax
|Date Missing:
|12-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRINAE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cassie Jo McDonnel
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|12-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kentrell Smith
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KENTRELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nicholas Brodigan
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NICHOLAS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Teethloach Biel
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEETHLOACH is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
James J Martinez
Nancy Louise Clark
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|56
|Current Age:
|56
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
NANCY is a 56 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Blue eyes.
Badeang Biel
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BADEANG is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Halima Abdirahman
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HALIMA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sebastian Lawson
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SEBASTIAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Damia Haley
|Date Missing:
|12-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMIA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Thomas Eugene III Layman
Angeles De La Guardia
|Date Missing:
|12-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANGELES is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Luke Baity
|Date Missing:
|12-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tacuara T Smith
|Date Missing:
|12-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TACUARA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Vito Desilva
Pa Might
Sobia Azeez
|Date Missing:
|12-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SOBIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Weather Ann Rasmussen
Allison Levering
|Date Missing:
|12-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
ALLISON is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Younique Gully
|Date Missing:
|12-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
YOUNIQUE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus Briceno Marin
Aracely Lopez
|Date Missing:
|12-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARACELY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Wright
Thania M Arroyo
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THANIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Kiara Jackson
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KIARA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Xavier Lee Ostertag
|Date Missing:
|11-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Sidney PD
XAVIER is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Taylor Renee-rima Caulfield
Brenda McDonald
Kaitlyn Hoffman
Ayanna Denny
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AYANNA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alyssa Storm Husser
Tamron Jordan Bordeaux
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger