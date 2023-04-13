A 40-year-old California man is in jail after deputies found nearly 400 pounds of marijuana and a loaded gun in his car Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop in Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped Michael Forester, of Portola, near U.S. 77 and Rosa Parks Way at around 1 p.m. Wednesday after he drove his Chrysler Pacifica on the shoulder of Interstate 80, Sheriff's Capt. Tommy Trotter said.

Upon contacting Forester, Trotter said deputies smelled the odor of raw marijuana and searched his vehicle, allegedly turning up 383 pounds of raw marijuana, 16 pounds of THC wax, a pound of THC powder and a loaded Heckler and Koch handgun.

Investigators arrested Forester on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and evading the drug tax stamp law.

Deputies took the 40-year-old to the Lancaster County jail.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers