California man caught with 203 pounds of pot on Interstate 80, sheriff says

A 65-year-old California man was arrested west of Lincoln after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies found more than 200 pounds of marijuana in his car during an Interstate 80 traffic stop Thursday afternoon.
Timothy Harris, of Laytonville, California, was driving a GMC Yukon on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 395 when deputies pulled him over at about 1 p.m. Thursday for following too close, Sheriff's Capt. John Vik said.
Vik said deputies "developed probable cause" to search the Yukon, which had Oregon license plates.
Inside the SUV, deputies found 203 pounds of raw marijuana and another six pounds of concentrated THC wax, Vik said.
Deputies took Harris to the Lancaster County Jail. He paid $100 to be released from jail ahead of his initial court appearance Friday afternoon, when prosecutors charged him with possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony.
