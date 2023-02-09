A California man was arrested in Seward County on Friday after deputies found more than 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine stowed in the doors of his minivan, the Seward County sheriff alleged.

A Seward County deputy stopped Valentin Mendoza Jr. on Interstate 80 near Goehner for multiple traffic violations Feb. 3 before the deputy "became suspicious" that the 42-year-old was "involved in criminal activity," Sheriff Mike Vance said in a news release.

Mendoza granted the deputy consent to search the 2021 Chrysler Voyager, Vance said, and authorities found more than 16 pounds of meth concealed in the van's doors.

Deputies arrested the San Bernardino man on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of more than 140 grams of meth and violating Nebraska's drug tax stamp law.

Mendoza was taken to the Seward County jail.

