California man caught in Lincoln traffic stop with 119 pounds of marijuana, deputies say

A 36-year-old California man was arrested in Lincoln on Thursday after a traffic stop led investigators to 119 individual 1-pound bags of marijuana, deputies said in court records.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Mayo stopped Fong Vang, of Fresno, for following too close on Interstate 80 near the Northwest 48th Street exit, according to the affidavit for Vang's arrest.

Mayo encountered an "overwhelming odor of raw marijuana" when he contacted Vang. Mayo found the vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk of Vang's rental car.

Deputies arrested Vang on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony because of the quantity of the drug.

Vang posted bond and was released from the Lancaster County Jail on Tuesday.

