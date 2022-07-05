 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

California man caught in Lincoln traffic stop with 119 pounds of marijuana, deputies say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 36-year-old California man was arrested in Lincoln on Thursday after a traffic stop led investigators to 119 individual 1-pound bags of marijuana, deputies said in court records.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Mayo stopped Fong Vang, of Fresno, for following too close on Interstate 80 near the Northwest 48th Street exit, according to the affidavit for Vang's arrest.

Mayo encountered an "overwhelming odor of raw marijuana" when he contacted Vang. Mayo found the vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk of Vang's rental car.

Deputies arrested Vang on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony because of the quantity of the drug.

Vang posted bond and was released from the Lancaster County Jail on Tuesday.

Lincoln police shock man with Taser amid Fourth of July confrontation, department says
Watch now: Lincoln man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing, police say
Lincoln woman's car shot six times as she drove south of downtown, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment after a gunman opened fire in a crowd in Philadelphia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News