California man arrested after search on I-80 turned up around 300 ecstasy pills, deputy says

  Updated
Seized drugs

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says a search of Marlon Tiegner's SUV turned up more than a pound of marijuana and two vacuum sealed bags containing the pills.

 Courtesy photo

A California man was taken to jail Wednesday after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies allegedly found more than 300 ecstasy pills in his SUV in a stop along Interstate 80 near Lincoln.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Marlon Tigner, 47, of Oakland, with possession with intent to deliver MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, no drug tax stamp and possession of more than a pound of marijuana.

In court records, Deputy John Hudec said at about 3:30 p.m. he stopped a 2020 Infinity QX80 after spotting the SUV drive onto the shoulder and following too closely near the Lincoln Airport exit and smelled raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.

He said a search turned up 1 pound and 2 ounces of marijuana in a tray and two vacuum-sealed bags containing about 300 MDMA pills.

Marlon Tigner

Marlon Tigner

 Courtesy photo
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

